Left Menu

CPI(M) announces series of protests in Kerala against Centre's policies

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 22-12-2022 17:55 IST | Created: 22-12-2022 17:55 IST
CPI(M) announces series of protests in Kerala against Centre's policies
  • Country:
  • India

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 22 (PTI): The ruling CPI (M) in Kerala on Thursday announced a series of agitations against the NDA government at the Centre alleging that its economic policies were ''suffocating'' the southern state.

The 12-day protest, scheduled to begin on January 20, would be held by the local committees of the party across the state, party state secretary M V Govindan said.

Thousands of party workers would take part in the agitation, he said in a press conference here.

The Centre has adopted a stand of 'suffocating' the state government through its economic policies, he alleged.

There were even lapses in the payment of GST dues to the state and the Centre even eliminated the chances of borrowing for the state government, the leader claimed.

Noting that said the stir was just the beginning, Govindan warned of greater agitations against the union government in future.

The Marxist party would also conduct a door-to-door campaign to create awareness about the people-friendly policies of the state government, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Europe's Solar Orbiter spots two snakes slithering across Sun’s surface: Check out this video

Europe's Solar Orbiter spots two snakes slithering across Sun’s surface: Che...

 Global
2
SPECIAL REPORT-Ex-academic forges a new career rallying Trump faithful behind voter-fraud claims

SPECIAL REPORT-Ex-academic forges a new career rallying Trump faithful behin...

 United States
3
NASA gets close glimpse of a massive black hole tearing apart a wandering star: Watch video

NASA gets close glimpse of a massive black hole tearing apart a wandering st...

 Global
4
(Updated) Space Station conducts maneuver to avoid orbital debris; crew not in any danger, says NASA

(Updated) Space Station conducts maneuver to avoid orbital debris; crew not ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022