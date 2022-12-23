Russia's Novak says Moscow's gas remains in demand, Turkey hub under discussion
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 23-12-2022 13:37 IST | Created: 23-12-2022 13:28 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Friday that Russian gas was cheap and remained in demand and that a decision on a potential gas hub in Turkey would be taken in 2023.
During an interview with Russian state television, Novak also said it was too early to discuss the results of an ongoing investigation into damage done to the Nord Stream gas pipelines in September.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Turkey
- Russian
- Alexander Novak
- Novak
- Nord Stream
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ukraine ex-lawmaker, alleged Russian agent, faces US charges
Tennis-Britain's LTA fined by ATP for banning Russians, Belarusians
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Britain's LTA fined by ATP for banning Russians, Belarusians; Ice hockey-'Captain Clutch' Poulin named Canada's athlete of the year and more
LTA fined $1 million by ATP over ban of Russian players
Russian troops take part in tactical drills in Belarus