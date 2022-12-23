Shelly Oberoi AAP's mayoral candidate for Delhi, Aaley Mohammad Iqbal deputy mayor probable

(Eds: Adding details) New Delhi, Dec 23 (PTI)The Aam Aadmi Party on Friday finalised six names as its candidates for various MCD posts, including that of mayor and deputy mayor, with Shelly Oberoi emerging as the choice for the top post in the civic body.

Senior AAP leader Pankaj Gupta announced the names at a press conference. The party held a meeting of its political affairs committee (PAC) at Delhi Chief Minister's Arvind Kejriwal and following a discussion, the six names were shortlisted. The party's mayoral candidate is Shelly Oberoi and deputy mayor candidate is Aaley Mohammad Iqbal, son of AAP MLA Shoaib Iqbal.

The party has nominated the names of Aamil Malik, Raminder Kaur, Mohini Jeenwal and Sarika Choudhary for the posts of Standing Committee members. The CM congratulated all the candidates on the occasion and motivated them to work in the interest of Delhiites. AAP national secretary Pankaj Gupta said, ''The party has nominated Shelly Oberoi from Ward 86 in Patel Nagar assembly for the post of mayor and Aaley Mohammad Iqbal from Ward 76 in Chandini Mahal Assembly for the post of Deputy Mayor. ''I would like to congratulate all the candidates on the behalf of the Aam Aadmi Party and hope that they live up to the expectations of Delhiites,'' he added.

Aaley Iqbal, son of AAP MLA Shoaib Iqbal, the party's deputy mayor candidate had emerged victorious from Ward No 76, Chandini Mahal.

Reacting to the news, AAP MLA Shoaib Iqbal said he was happy that his son was getting this responsibility. ''Everything will be good. I thank Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for making my son deputy mayor candidate. He called me personally to give this news,'' Shoaib Iqbal PTI. On December 7, the AAP won the MCD polls with 134 seats, ending the 15-year rule of the BJP in the municipal corporation and reducing the Congress to just nine seats in a house of 250. Aamil Malik (Ward No 246, Karawal Nagar), Raminder Kaur (Ward No 100, Harinagar), Mohini Jeenwal (Ward No 218, Seemapuri), Sarika Chaudhary (Ward No 142, Jangpura) – are the four names that the party has proposed for the Standing Committee. After being chosen for the top post, Oberoi said, ''I would like to thank Arvind Kejriwal and the AAP for entrusting me with this responsibility. Over the next few months, we will all work together to make Delhi the city that it should have been. ''The BJP during its tenure in the last 15 years has turned Delhi into the ''garbage capital of the Country''. We will work together to ensure that Delhi becomes clean again.'' Describing her priorities, she said the 10 guarantees given by her party during the elections will be fulfilled. ''Delhi will be cleaned and transformed,'' she added.

She said they will soon work by preparing a blueprint for the cleanliness of Delhi and start clearing the mountains of garbage. ''Our councillors have started working in the wards even before taking their oath,'' she said.

Oberoi, who has done her PhD from IGNOU's School of Management Studies, has served as an assistant professor in several reputed universities.

Aaley Mohammad Iqbal has been elected councillor from Ward 76 Chandni Mahal, Delhi. He was up against Irfan Malik of BJP and Mohammad Hamid of Congress in this election. He won the election by a record margin of over 17,000 votes. He was a councillor in 2012 and 2017 as well. He became councillor from Delhi Gate ward in 2017 and Turkman Gate in 2012. In 2012, he was the chairman of the city zone of North MCD.

Jeenwal won the election for the second time from the party. She has been a member of Delhi Safai Karamcharis Commission and Delhi Commission For Women. She was also the Vidhan Sabha president and state vice president of the women's wing of the Aam Aadmi Party. On the other hand, social activist Sarika Choudhary is a member of the Delhi Commission for Women. While growing up, she experienced caste-based violence and discrimination in her Uttar Pradesh village. Her political career started in 2004 and she contested the Lok Sabha elections in 2014 from Nagina district of Uttar Pradesh as AAP candidate. She was in charge of Mahila Suraksha Mitras in 2020 to resolve issues related to women safety in their respective areas in Delhi under the DCW. Apart from this, in 2014-15, she was the Delhi state secretary and East Delhi district in-charge of the AAP women's wing. She also worked towards supplying adequate ration, face masks and many other essential items to the underprivileged families during the COVID-19 pandemic. She arranged for special buses for migrant workers and helped them reach their desired destinations.

Raminder Kaur actively participated in the movement carried out by India Against Corruption in the initial years. She later joined the party. She has also been a member of the School Management Committee and Chief Minister's representative at the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital in Hari Nagar.

Malik has been associated with the party since 2015. He officially joined the outfit in 2022. He earlier worked for the party in assembly, Lok Sabha and Corporation elections. In 2022, he was made a member of the Delhi Minorities Commission.

