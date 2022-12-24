Left Menu

Tamil Nadu: Sasikala Pushpa's house vandlised, BJP blames DMK

BJP leader Sasikala Pushpa on Friday accused the ruling DMK of vandalising her house and damaging her car a day after she spoke against DMK leader Geetha jevan.

Tamil Nadu: Sasikala Pushpa's house vandlised, BJP blames DMK
BJP leader Sasikala Pushpa's house after the alleged attack.(ANI/Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BJP leader Sasikala Pushpa on Friday accused the ruling DMK of vandalising her house and damaging her car a day after she spoke against DMK leader Geetha jevan. Speaking to ANI,Sasikala said, "Like Mamata Banerjee's govt in West Bengal, DMK ministers have started attacking Opposition leaders. DMK minister Geetha Jeevan sent some rowdies and 2 councillors and they vandalised my house and car. After vandalising my house, they filed a case against me".

According to reports, a gang of around 15 men riding bikes and auto Rickshaw allegedly entered her house in Thoothukudi, B&T colony, around 1.30 pm on December 22 and resorted to vandalism, damaging her car in the parking area while smashing windows, flowers and chairs in the house. Sasikala On December 22 tweeted, "DMK thugs and thugs who could not attack BJP in principle damaged my house and car. We are not the ones who fear for this, our politics will be active".

A team of police comprising DSP Satyaraj, Chipgat Police Inspector Shanmugam and Thuthukudi police reached the spot and started an investigation into the incident. BJP leaders and volunteers also gathered outside her residence on receing the news of attack. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

