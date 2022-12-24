RSS/BJP policies aimed at spreading fear, converting it into hatred, will not allow that: Rahul Gandhi on yatra entering Delhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday accused the RSS/BJP of spreading fear in the country and said they convert this fear into hatred but the Congress will not allow that to happen.

Addressing a gathering at the Delhi border as the Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Gandhi entered Delhi, he said, ''They spread hatred, we spread love and embrace all Indians''.

''There is Hindustan and 'Mohabbat' (love) in this Bharat Jodo yatra, which does not see any caste, creed, religion, rich or poor and all embrace each other,'' he told a large gathering here.

''RSS/BJP's all policies are to spread fear. They want that everyone should have fear in them and they convert this 'dar' into 'nafrat' (fear into hatred). If there is no 'dar', it will not be converted into 'nafrat'. We say 'daro mat'. We spread Mohabbat. We embrace all Indians,'' he said.

Gandhi alleged that the BJP/RSS has done nothing but spread hatred and the yatra aims to show a different way to India of uniting people through love.

''As I had said a few days ago that in this market of hatred, we will open up a shop to spread love in society, every Indian should open a small shop to spread love. You would have seen there is no hatred in this yatra,'' he also said, alleging that only a handful of people are spreading this hatred but the majority of Indians talk of uniting people.

''I have walked from Kanyakumari and I can say there is only love and no hatred across the country, it is the media which is showing it...,'' he said.

The former Congress chief said this yatra is against unemployment, price rise, fear and hatred and we will not allow anyone to break India and will keep fighting.

He said, he is not tired even after walking 3,000 km and it is because ''you have given your love and energy and I want to thank everyone. India has helped us and we will never forget that.'' Gandhi was earlier accorded a warm welcome at the Badarpur border in Delhi with local party workers joining the yatra in large numbers, as the yatra left Haryana and entered the national capital.

Gandhi also thanked the people of Haryana for showering so much love and according to the yatra a very warm welcome to them.

The yatra will make its morning halt in the national capital at Ashram chowk at 11 am and will resume its journey at 1 PM. After traversing through Mathura road, India Gate and ITO, it will halt near the red fort.

The Yatra will take a nine-day year-end break and will again resume on January 3 from Delhi.

The yatra which started from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on September 7 has traversed nine states so far and is set to culminate in Jammu and Kashmir by the end of January.

The yatra is on its 108th day and has covered around 3,000 km in 46 districts across nine states of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Telengana, Andra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Haryana.