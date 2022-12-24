Left Menu

The Yatra entered Delhi from the Faridabad side in Haryana.Senior party leaders, including former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Kumari Selja, Randeep Surjewala, Shaktisinh Gohil and others, accompanied Rahul Gandhi who is leading the Yatra.The Yatra will make its morning halt in the national capital at Ashram chowk at 11 am and will resume its journey at 1 PM.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-12-2022 08:32 IST | Created: 24-12-2022 08:32 IST
Delhi decked up as Bharat Jodo Yatra enters capital
The road from Badarpur to Ashram was decked up with tricolours, balloons and banners of Rahul Gandhi as the Congress’ Bharat Jodo Yatra entered Delhi early Saturday morning.

Scores of people from Haryana and Delhi joined the Yatra at the Badarpur border and raised “Bharat Jodo” (unite India) and “Rahul Gandhi Zindabad” slogans. With the beating of drums and playing patriotic songs, the enthusiasm of the Congress Yatris was at its peak.

Party workers had lined up along the route and showered flower petals on the Yatris.

Security from Badarpur to Ashram was beefed up, with barricades erected and teams of police personnel deployed at multiple points.

A large number of workers from Delhi Congress-led by Delhi unit chief Anil Chaudhary welcomed Rahul Gandhi and the Yatris at the Delhi border in Badarpur. The Yatra entered Delhi from the Faridabad side in Haryana.

Senior party leaders, including former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Kumari Selja, Randeep Surjewala, Shaktisinh Gohil and others, accompanied Rahul Gandhi who is leading the Yatra.

The Yatra will make its morning halt in the national capital at Ashram chowk at 11 am and will resume its journey at 1 PM. After traversing through Mathura road, India Gate and ITO, it will halt near the Red Fort.

