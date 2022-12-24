Congress to start 'Haath se Haath Jodo' campaign to spread Rahul's message of 'Love' : Digvijaya Singh

As the Bharat Jodo Yatra reached the national capital on Saturday with Rahul Gandhi leading from the front, the exuberance among the Congress workers multiplied. Congress leader Digvijaya Singh informed that the party will be starting the "Haath se Haath Jodo" campaign soon. "All planning and preparations have been made for the Haath se Haath Jodo campaign. The door-to-door campaign will start after 30 January. We will spread the message of Rahul Gandhi and his yatra among everyone," said Singh while speaking to ANI.

On being asked whether Congress will be able to join the opposition parties together, Singh said that everyone is welcome to this Yatra. "From the first day of the Yatra, Congress has stated that those who want to join the Bharat Jodo Yatra can join it. Everybody is welcome here, " he said. Bharat Jodo Yatra, entered the national capital from Haryana on Saturday and was attended by several senior Congress leaders like Digvijay Singh, Jairam Ramesh and Pawan Khera.

Bharat Jodo Yatra is scheduled to reach the Red Fort around 4.30 pm. The Yatra will also visit Rajghat and pay tribute to the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi. The Yatra's flag transfer ceremony took place near Badarpur metro station.

Standing by his aim to open "shop of love in the market of hatred", Rahul Gandhi said that the common people of this country are now talking about love. "Some people are spreading hatred but the country's common man is now talking about love. In every state, lakhs have joined the yatra. I've said to people of RSS-BJP that we're here to open the shop of love in your 'bazaar' of hatred," said the Congress MP soon after reaching Delhi. So far, the Yatra, which started from Kanyakumari on September 7, has covered parts of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Maharashtra and Haryana.

"You may have seen in this yatra, there was no hatred. Have you heard while walking during this yatra someone abusing you, or assaulting anyone throughout this yatra?" Rahul added. "If someone falls, other people rush to get him up to help him. This is the reality of India," Rahul said.

He said that an India filled with hatred and fear is not a real India. "This is the real India, an India of love, respect and brotherhood. we want to mirror them the true face of India," Rahul added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)