Assam Assembly adjourned for an hour after heated discussion over 'encounters'

Assam Assembly was adjourned for an hour on Saturday after the House witnessed a heated discussion over alleged encounters in the state.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pijush Hazarika, replying on behalf of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma who holds the Home portfolio, claimed there has been no ''encounter'' in the state but suspected criminals were either killed or injured in police firing while trying to escape.

Independent legislator Akhil Gogoi, however, claimed that the minister's statement was wrong. The Congress MLAs also stood up and opposed Hazarika's statement.

The ruling BJP legislators countered the Opposition benches, with one of their members, Rupjyoti Kurmi, making some allegations against the Opposition parties that got expunged.

All Opposition parties, including the AIUDF, took umbrage at Kurmi's allegation as an exchange of words ensued between both sides, with Speaker Biswajit Daimary trying to pacify the House.

Gogoi, addressing the Speaker, questioned whether he could not see what the ''ruling MLAs were doing''.

Daimary took offence to the Independent MLA's charge and said, ''You cannot talk to the Chair like this.'' He also urged the members to keep their cool, and said, ''The House is for debates, not fights.'' As the members of the treasury and opposition benches continued to trade charges, the Speaker adjourned proceedings for an hour.

