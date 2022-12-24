Left Menu

Cyprus Church picks theologian and chemistry teacher as new leader

The Church of Cyprus's ruling body on Saturday elected Georgios, a theologian and former chemistry teacher, as Archbishop of the centuries-old Church, replacing the late Chrysostomos II. Georgios came second in that vote, trailing by a wide margin behind Athanasios of Limassol. Athanasios, viewed as ultra-conservative by detractors but enlightened by supporters, also topped the public vote in the last Archbishop elections in 2006, but was edged out then by manoeuvring from other clerics.

Reuters | Updated: 24-12-2022 15:32 IST | Created: 24-12-2022 15:28 IST
Cyprus Church picks theologian and chemistry teacher as new leader
Represenatative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Cyprus

The Church of Cyprus's ruling body on Saturday elected Georgios, a theologian and former chemistry teacher, as Archbishop of the centuries-old Church, replacing the late Chrysostomos II. Georgios, 73, will lead the Greek Orthodox Church, which has wide political and social influence on the east Mediterranean island and interests from real estate investments to businesses.

Having read chemistry in Greece and Britain and later taught at high schools, Georgios was elected by a majority on the 16-member Holy Synod. Custodian of the Church since Chrysostomos's death, Georgios was close to the late Archbishop, who notably recognised the independence of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine from Russia.

It is one of a handful of Orthodox Churches worldwide to do so, even though it triggered a rift within its ranks. The selection process was among three frontrunners from a Dec. 18 public vote. Georgios came second in that vote, trailing by a wide margin behind Athanasios of Limassol.

Athanasios, viewed as ultra-conservative by detractors but enlightened by supporters, also topped the public vote in the last Archbishop elections in 2006, but was edged out then by manoeuvring from other clerics.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Acer Therapeutics' genetic disorder drug; BioNTech starts human trial to test malaria vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Acer Therapeutics' genetic disorder d...

 Global
2
SPECIAL REPORT-The Michigan lawyer pushing Trump’s voter-fraud fictions in U.S. courts

SPECIAL REPORT-The Michigan lawyer pushing Trump’s voter-fraud fictions in U...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccines for German expatriates in China have arrived at German embassy; Merck's COVID pill does not cut hospitalization, death rates in many vaccinated adults - study and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccines for German expatriates in China have ...

 Global
4
No oxygen needed for these minerals to form on Mars

No oxygen needed for these minerals to form on Mars

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022