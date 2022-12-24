Left Menu

Kerala Governor, CM send Christmas wishes on eve of festival

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 24-12-2022 16:31 IST | Created: 24-12-2022 16:29 IST
Kerala Governor, CM send Christmas wishes on eve of festival
Arif Mohammed Khan Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday greeted Keralites living across the world on the eve of Christmas.

Both leaders urged everyone to celebrate Christmas with love, forgiveness and social harmony.

''My heartiest greetings and best wishes to the people of the State and other Keralites all over the world, on the joyous occasion of Christmas, which celebrates the birth of Lord Jesus Christ,'' Khan said in his message.

He also said, in his greetings, that Christmas strengthens faith in compassion, love and forgiveness which Lord Jesus taught the world.

''May empathy and generosity add sparkle to our celebration of Christmas, thereby fostering greater social harmony,'' he added.

Vijayan, in his greetings, said that the love of Christ for mankind and the message of brotherhood and equality that Christmas brings should inspire everyone at a time when ''communal forces were trying to break the unity of the state''.

He said everyone should love and support their neighbours and also be a part of the struggle to achieve economic and social equality.

''Only then, can we ensure the good of the state and achieve progress. Let us celebrate this Christmas by strengthening tolerance and brotherhood and sharing love with one another. Merry Christmas to all,'' the Chief Minister said in his message.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Acer Therapeutics' genetic disorder drug; BioNTech starts human trial to test malaria vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Acer Therapeutics' genetic disorder d...

 Global
2
SPECIAL REPORT-The Michigan lawyer pushing Trump’s voter-fraud fictions in U.S. courts

SPECIAL REPORT-The Michigan lawyer pushing Trump’s voter-fraud fictions in U...

 United States
3
No oxygen needed for these minerals to form on Mars

No oxygen needed for these minerals to form on Mars

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccines for German expatriates in China have arrived at German embassy; Merck's COVID pill does not cut hospitalization, death rates in many vaccinated adults - study and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccines for German expatriates in China have ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022