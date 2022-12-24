Kerala Governor, CM send Christmas wishes on eve of festival

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday greeted Keralites living across the world on the eve of Christmas.

Both leaders urged everyone to celebrate Christmas with love, forgiveness and social harmony.

''My heartiest greetings and best wishes to the people of the State and other Keralites all over the world, on the joyous occasion of Christmas, which celebrates the birth of Lord Jesus Christ,'' Khan said in his message.

He also said, in his greetings, that Christmas strengthens faith in compassion, love and forgiveness which Lord Jesus taught the world.

''May empathy and generosity add sparkle to our celebration of Christmas, thereby fostering greater social harmony,'' he added.

Vijayan, in his greetings, said that the love of Christ for mankind and the message of brotherhood and equality that Christmas brings should inspire everyone at a time when ''communal forces were trying to break the unity of the state''.

He said everyone should love and support their neighbours and also be a part of the struggle to achieve economic and social equality.

''Only then, can we ensure the good of the state and achieve progress. Let us celebrate this Christmas by strengthening tolerance and brotherhood and sharing love with one another. Merry Christmas to all,'' the Chief Minister said in his message.

