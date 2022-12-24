Left Menu

style>Maha BJP MLA's accident: Avoid night travel, take utmost care, advises Pawar

People at my home always talk about night travelling, but in politics one cannot avoid meeting people.

Updated: 24-12-2022 20:48 IST | Created: 24-12-2022 20:48 IST
Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday said politicians should avoid night travel and must take utmost care if it is necessary to do so, his comments coming in connection with the accident of BJP MLA Jaykumar Gore in Satara.

Gore and three others, including his bodyguard and driver, were injured when their sports utility vehicle fell off a bridge on Banganga river in Phaltan, some 110 kilometres from here, in the early hours of the day.

Doctors treating Gore said he had suffered only a slight bruise in the chest, and his blood pressure and pulse were normal.

Speaking on the incident, NCP chief Sharad Pawar said, ''Late night travel should be avoided. But I myself do not follow the same. People at my home always talk about night travelling, but in politics one cannot avoid meeting people. I will advise utmost care while travelling.'' Pawar was speaking during a visit to the 14th edition of the 'Bhimthadi Jatra', a rural event aimed at empowering women, in Pune.

