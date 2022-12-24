BJP rallies workers for May '23 J&K election

BJP Jammu and Kashmir In-charge Tarun Chugh on Saturday asked the party workers to prepare for assembly elections which are likely to take place in May next year here.

''The election to form a government is taking place by May and that means we have very little time left now. The (party) cells have a major role to play in these elections,'' Chugh said addressing a series of meetings of senior leaders, morchas, and cells at party headquarters here.

Chugh asked party leaders to reach out to voters to ensure the success of the candidates.

BJP National General Secretary Dilip Saikia asked workers to inform the party about the needs, aspirations, and hardships faced by people in their segments to help party construct a robust action programme.

Meanwhile, Wajid Bashir Khan, the Mendhar District Development Council (DDC) member, along with his supporters, joined BJP in presence of Chugh, Saikia, J&K BJP President Ravinder Raina.

Chugh welcomed the new entrants into the party fold and said, ''The centre has a policy of zero-tolerance against the drug trade and the financing of terrorism from its profits.'' PTI TAS VN VN

