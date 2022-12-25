Left Menu

Former CM Jairam Thakur elected Leader of Opposition in Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh former Chief Minister Jairam Thakur will be the Leader of the Opposition of the State's newly elected assembly.

Himachal Pradesh former CM with party leaders (Photo Courtesy: BJP/Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Himachal Pradesh former Chief Minister Jairam Thakur will be the Leader of the Opposition of the State's newly elected assembly. During Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) legislature meeting, the former CM and six-time legislator Thakur was unanimously named as the Leader of the Opposition in the 68-member Assembly.

Following the meeting, Jairam Thakur thanked his party members and functionaries and assured them of executing his duty responsibly. Taking to Twitter the former Chief Minister in Hindi said, "It is our primary responsibility to carry out every responsibility of the BJP family. I thank all BJP MLAs and office-bearers with my heart to give me the responsibility of BJP Legislature Party Leader. I will proactively carry out this responsibility with the support and affection of all of you."

Earlier on December 11, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu took oath as the new chief minister of Himachal Pradesh. Mukesh Agnihotri, former Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, also took oath as the deputy chief minister of the state. The swearing-in ceremony was attended by top leaders of Congress, including national president Mallikarjun Kharge, MP Rahul Gandhi and All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary Priyanka Gandhi.

Congress won the Assembly polls in the state, bagging a total of 40 seats. (ANI)

