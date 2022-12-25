Nagaland celebrates Christmas with religious fervour & gaiety

Nagaland, a Christian majority state on Sunday celebrated Christmas with religious fervour and gaiety by holding special prayer services.

Private homes, public buildings and places were magnificently decorated in the northeastern state while streets were lit with sparkling lights while revellers moved around on the eve of Christmas shouting 'Merry Christmas' and clear sky also lit up with fireworks at the stroke of midnight welcoming Christmas.

Sunday morning the faithful were seen attending special services and also participating in the Christmas feast in Churches.

Nagaland Governor Prof Jagdish Mukhi, Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio and Deputy Chief Minister Y Patton, Naga Hoho and various political parties – NDPP, NPF, BJP and Congress have extended wishes for a joyous festive season to all.

''25th December being the most important day of the year commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ, let us renew our determination to follow his examples of forgiveness, peace and love,'' said Mukhi.

As the people celebrate and exchange good wishes, with families and friends, let us celebrate responsibly and march towards building a safe, developed and prosperous Nagaland, he said.

Mukhi hoped that this Christmas will be especially wonderful and that it will usher in a new year of peace and through this glorious occasion of Christmas, may the feeling of love and cheers fill the hearts of everyone throughout this holiday season and in the coming year.

Extending warmest Christmas greetings to all the citizens of the state, Rio called upon all to try to become true peace makers in one's own respective circles – be it in home, locality or village, and in the Naga society as one celebrate the birthday of Jesus Christ the Prince of Peace.

''As Nagas, let us try to be more forgiving, and reach out to each other in whatever way we can in order to heal the wounds and division in our society,'' he appealed.

Rio said Christmas is the ultimate celebration of the most incredible act of love of God for mankind.

''God be thanked for loving us and sending His only begotten son. He is the Light of the world, the Light that fills us with love, faith and hope. I wish you all a #MerryChristmas,'' Rio tweeted.

Deputy Chief Minister Yanthungo Patton took to twitter and said, ''This #Christmas, let's remember the words of the angel to the shepherds: Fear not, for behold, I bring you good news of great joy that will be for all the people. May the love and light of our Lord #JesusChrist fill everyone with joy, peace, & hope! #MerryChristmas!'' Naga Hoho, an apex body of Naga tribal organizations in Nagaland, Manipur, Assam and Arunachal Pradesh said Christmas gives the message of love and forgiveness.

''... we sincerely appeal to every Naga people to forgive one another and embrace together with renewed vision of hope, so as to face the new challenges with the dawn of New Year 2023,'' stated the Hoho general secretary K Elu Ndand.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)