'Congress most averse to Ram': Satish Poonia slams party over Gehlot remark

Rajasthan BJP chief Satish Poonia on Sunday slammed the Congress over Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's remark that the saffron party has 'separated' Ram and Sita.

ANI | Updated: 25-12-2022 17:23 IST | Created: 25-12-2022 17:23 IST
Rajasthan BJP chief Satish Poonia. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Rajasthan BJP chief Satish Poonia on Sunday slammed the Congress over Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's remark that the saffron party has 'separated' Ram and Sita. Speaking to ANI, Poonia said, "Congress has still not been able to decide its stand on Shri Ram. It is the Congress, the Congress only, which is the most averse to Ram."

He added that there is no debate over the slogan 'Jai Shri Ram'. "Congress was against the Ram Janmabhoomi Andolan, It also resorted to divisive politics for vote banks. There is no debate regarding the slogan 'Jai Shri Ram', as it represents our Sanatani culture."

The Rajasthan BJP chief also attacked the Gehlot government over the alleged exam paper leak case, blaming the Congress regime for 'nurturing' the cheating mafia. "Earlier, such incidents wouldn't happen. But, under the Congress government, such incidents are coming to light in Rajasthan. The Rajasthan government is involved in nurturing the cheating mafia and crushing the dreams of the youth," he said.

Earlier, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had taken a jibe at the BJP and the RSS and questioned them for chanting 'Jai Shri Ram' and not 'Jai Siya Ram'. Speaking at a rally in the Agar Malwa region of Madhya Pradesh, on the sidelines of his ongoing 'Bharat jodo Yatra', Rahul had said, "They chant 'Jai Shri Ram' and not 'Jai Siya Ram', as there is no woman member in their organisations." (ANI)

