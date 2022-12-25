Left Menu

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 25-12-2022 21:23 IST | Created: 25-12-2022 21:23 IST
AP CM offers prayers at CSI Church
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy along with his family members and close relatives participated in the Christmas prayer service at the CSI Town Church here in YSR District on Sunday.

After receiving the Christmas message from the pastor of CSI Town Church, the Chief Minister along with his mother Y S Vijayamma and wife Y S Bharathi Reddy cut the Christmas cake and extended greetings to each other, an official release said.

The Chief Minister expressed happiness that it was a great joy to participate in the festive celebration with family members, close relatives and friends in the same Church every year on Christmas day.

Deputy Chief Minister Amzad Basha, Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy were among those present. PTI VVK KH KH

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

