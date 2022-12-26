Left Menu

Bommai to travel to Delhi to discuss cabinet expansion and poll preparations with BJP high command

Many aspirants feel it is too late now with polls fast approaching.It is also expected that the Chief Minister is likely to discuss reservation related issues in the state, with the party leadership.Bommai has to first ensure legal protection to his governments decision of hiking the SCST quota, which has taken the total reservation in Karnataka to 56 per cent, exceeding the 50 per cent cap, by bringing it under the Ninth Schedule of the Constitution.Further, Panchamasali Lingayats are mounting pressure on him to put them under Category 2A from Category 3B of OBC reservation matrix.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 26-12-2022 14:01 IST | Created: 26-12-2022 14:00 IST
Bommai to travel to Delhi to discuss cabinet expansion and poll preparations with BJP high command
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said he will be travelling to New Delhi later in the day to discuss with the BJP's national leadership cabinet expansion and preparations for the 2023 Assembly polls.

He did not rule out the possibility of a cabinet reshuffle, maintaining that things will be known after the meeting.

''I'm going to Delhi today afternoon, the last time when I had gone to Delhi certain discussions were incomplete, today the meeting has been scheduled. Our (BJP) national President (J P Nadda) has called this meeting, all our senior leaders will be participating in that meeting, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah,'' Bommai said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said several issues from election preparations to cabinet expansion will be discussed.

Responding to a question on whether it will it be a cabinet expansion or reshuffle, the Chief Minister said all those things will be known only after the discussions.

He said he will also have talks with certain central Ministers during the visit, regarding state related projects, and will try to meet the union water resources Minister.

Bommai had earlier indicated that the cabinet exercise is likely after the Gujarat Assembly polls.

The Chief Minister has been under intense pressure for some time now, over expansion and rejig of the Cabinet not taking place, to make way for the fresh faces, ahead of Assembly elections by April-May next year.

There were some reports of possible cabinet expansion by filling six vacant posts or a kind of a rejig by dropping a few and inducting an equal number of new faces.

There were also talk in some quarters that a Gujarat-like complete top to bottom overhaul of the state ministry may take place. Many aspirants feel it is ''too late now'' with polls fast approaching.

It is also expected that the Chief Minister is likely to discuss reservation related issues in the state, with the party leadership.

Bommai has to first ensure legal protection to his government's decision of hiking the SC/ST quota, which has taken the total reservation in Karnataka to 56 per cent, exceeding the 50 per cent cap, by bringing it under the Ninth Schedule of the Constitution.

Further, Panchamasali Lingayats are mounting pressure on him to put them under Category 2A from Category 3B of OBC reservation matrix. Then, there is pressure to implement internal quotas for SC/STs.

Also, Vokkaligas are putting pressure on Bommai to hike their quota from 4 to 12 per cent.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Acer Therapeutics' genetic disorder drug; China's stretched health system braces for peak in COVID infections and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Acer Therapeutics' genetic disorder d...

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Paris shooting suspect expressed 'hatred of foreigners', says prosecutor; World is starving for peace, Pope Francis says in Christmas message and more

World News Roundup: Paris shooting suspect expressed 'hatred of foreigners',...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: President Biden and first lady meet with patients at Children's National Hospital; Capitol riot panel's final report sets out case to try Trump and more

US Domestic News Roundup: President Biden and first lady meet with patients ...

 Global
4
LinkedIn at 20: how a new breed of influencer is transforming the business networking giant

LinkedIn at 20: how a new breed of influencer is transforming the business n...

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022