‘Mahagathbandhan’ cries foul over CBI reopening case against Lalu

PTI | Patna | Updated: 26-12-2022 14:49 IST | Created: 26-12-2022 14:49 IST
RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav Image Credit: ANI
The ruling 'Mahagathbandhan' in Bihar on Monday cried foul over reports of a corruption case being reopened against Lalu Prasad, the founding president of the RJD which helms the alliance.

The central agency which is often accused, by parties opposed to the BJP, of having become a political instrument in the hands of the party ruling the Centre, has reopened inquiry into a case against Prasad which it had closed last year.

Former state minister and senior RJD leader Vijay Prakash recalled the "caged parrot" remark of the Supreme Court, made long back while the Congress-led UPA was in power, to allege "misuse" of the agency by the "government at the Centre".

"We are sure that Lalu ji, who has been slapped with so many cases by the CBI, will be proven innocent in all matters, including the latest one", Prakash told PTI.

Prasad, a former Chief Minister of undivided Bihar, is serving sentences in a few fodder scam cases. Currently, out on bail, he is away in Singapore recuperating from a kidney transplant.

He is facing a number of corruption cases pertaining to his tenure as the Railway Minister from 2004-2009. In the present case, he is named along with his son Tejashwi Yadav, who is currently the state's Deputy CM, besides two of his daughters, Ragini and Chanda.

The RJD leader's views were echoed by Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, a senior minister in the cabinet who belongs to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U).

"It is surprising that the CBI goes after only those who are opposed to the BJP. Never do we see the agency taking cognisance of any corruption matter against a BJP leader. Of course, these central agencies are being misused to tarnish the image of political opponents", said Chaudhary.

"There is, however, nothing to fear. Lalu Prasad is facing a number of cases", added the JD(U) leader whose party had snapped ties with the BJP nearly five months ago and joined the 'Mahagathbandhan' to form a new government.

