TN Assembly session to begin on Jan 9

Updated: 26-12-2022 19:59 IST | Created: 26-12-2022 19:59 IST
The first session of the Tamil Nadu Assembly in 2023 will commence on January 9 with the customary address by Governor R N Ravi, Speaker M Appavu said on Monday.

The Governor's address and also the Assembly proceedings will be telecast live, he said.

There is likely to be a question and answer session. Speaking to reporters here, he said the Assembly Business Advisory Committee will meet on that day and decide the duration of the session.

Responding to a question on the seating arrangement for Udhayanidhi Stalin, who has been elevated as a Minister, Appavu said: ''Yes, he has been allotted a chair meant for ministers as per Assembly protocol.'' PTI JSP HDA

