BJP all set for thumping victory in UP local body polls: Bhupendra Singh

Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary on Monday asserted that the party is ''completely ready'' for the upcoming urban local bodies polls in the state and the party will register a big win. ''The Bharatiya Janata Party is completely ready for the upcoming urban local bodies polls. The various development works done in the local bodies, and various schemes of the Centre and state government such as Pradhanmantri Awas Yojana, Swachh Bharat Mission … will prove to be the base of a big win, which the party will register,'' Chaudhary said addressing the party's officer bearers here on Monday. Chaudhary said that each and every party worker should be given responsibility, and the election strategy should be prepared. The party will establish contact with every household under the 'Har Booth BJP, Har Ghar BJP,' he said. In a statement issued here, the state BJP said that it also discussed programmes and campaigns with the workers.

