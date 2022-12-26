Mathura court order for survey of Shahi Idgah complex violation of 1991 Act: Owaisi
Owaisi termed the court order "wrong" and said they have used the survey as a first resort, which legal experts believe should be the last resort.
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has expressed disagreement with a Mathura court order in the Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah case and said it is a violation of Places of Worship Act. The court sought a survey report of the Shahi Idgah mosque complex. Addressing a press conference here, Owaisi termed the court order "wrong" and said they have used the survey as a first resort, which legal experts believe should be the last resort.
"In my opinion, the order is wrong. The civil court has violated the 1991 Act. They have used the survey as a first resort, which legal experts believe should be the last resort. I disagree with the order," Owaisi told media persons here. Owaisi was referring to the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act 1991which prohibits conversion of any place of worship and provides for the maintenance of the religious character of any place of worship as it existed on August 15, 1947. The Act did not apply to the case pertaining to the Ram temple in Ayodha.
Owaisi, MP, said the court has "completely disregarded that there was an agreement between the Shahi Idgah and Krishna Janmabhoomi". "Shahi Idgah sealed this agreement with the express approval of the Uttar Pradesh Sunni Waqf Board on October 12, 1968," he said.
"I hope the Shahi Idgah Board will appeal against this order in the higher court and the court will look into it," he added. Mathura local court on Saturday passed an order in the Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah case to survey the disputed site.
The court, while hearing the petition of Hindu Sena, issued an order for of survey the site. (ANI)
