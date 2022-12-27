CPI(M) leader Tarigami calls for united struggle for restoration of democratic rights in J-K

Senior CPI(M) leader M Y Tarigami on Tuesday said all non-BJP parties should come together to press the Election Commission to hold assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir early.

''One more year is drawing to close but the assembly elections are nowhere in sight and the people of Jammu and Kashmir are being deprived of a popular government which is their elementary constitutional right,'' Tarigami, who is also convener and spokesperson of the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), told PTI here.

He expressed surprise over the ''studied silence'' of the Election Commission on the polls.

He regretted that the opposition parties have forgotten the people of this part of the country who are ''facing an unabated onslaught'' on their rights since the abrogation of Article 370 and division of the erstwhile state into two Union territories in August 2019.

''The delimitation process and revision of electoral rolls were completed but there is still uncertainty over the timing of the assembly elections. There are reports about preponement of panchayat elections which cannot be a substitute to the Legislative Assembly,'' he said and asked what happened to the promise of restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir? He said the BJP government is not confident of the people's mandate and is using delaying tactics and thrusting changes without the consent of the people in various laws through the lieutenant governor-led administration.

