Left Menu

Jailed TMC leader Anubrata's close aide joins BJP

Those who looted money of the poor and amassed wealth would not be spared, Adhikari said while addressing the meeting of BJP workers at Nalhati in Birbhum.Notably, Mondal moved the Delhi High Court, challenging a trial court order for producing him in the national capital in a money laundering case related to alleged cattle smuggling.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 27-12-2022 23:49 IST | Created: 27-12-2022 23:49 IST
Jailed TMC leader Anubrata's close aide joins BJP
  • Country:
  • India

A close aide of jailed Trinamool Congress leader Anubrata Mondal on Tuesday joined the BJP, citing an ''increasingly difficult working situation'' and ''lack of opportunity'' in the West Bengal's ruling party to serve the people. TMC's Birbhum district vice president Biplab Ojha switched over to the saffron camp at a meeting attended by leader of opposition in the state assembly, Suvendu Adhikari. Trinamool Congress spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said Ojha's move will not have any impact on the party's performance in panchayat polls due next year.

In an apparent reference to Trinamool Congress' Anubrata Mondal, Adhikari said, ''A big leader, who used to be a fish seller, is poised to go to Tihar jail. His associate is already there.'' Notably, Sehegal Hossain, the former bodyguard of Mondal, was arrested in connection with a cattle smuggling case and is now lodged in Tihar jail. The Central Bureau of Investigation, in August, arrested Mondal in connection with its probe into the case.

''Big thieves will be sent to Tihar jail. Wait for some more days. Those who looted money of the poor and amassed wealth would not be spared,'' Adhikari said while addressing the meeting of BJP workers at Nalhati in Birbhum.

Notably, Mondal moved the Delhi High Court, challenging a trial court order for producing him in the national capital in a money laundering case related to alleged cattle smuggling. The Enforcement Directorate has been probing into the alleged money trail in the multi-crore cattle smuggling case in West Bengal, along with CBI. Reacting to Adhikari's comments, Ghosh wondered whether the BJP leader has become the public relation officer of CBI and ED as he ''predicted their next move in judicial cases''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cybersecurity could emerge as the biggest challenge in 2023

Cybersecurity could emerge as the biggest challenge in 2023

 India
2
Another year, another set of medals; Mirabai continues to rule Indian weightlifting

Another year, another set of medals; Mirabai continues to rule Indian weight...

 India
3
How long will govt hide behind Covid, war in Ukraine, asks Congress in connection to India's economy

How long will govt hide behind Covid, war in Ukraine, asks Congress in conne...

 India
4
Mysterious shapes found in Mars crater, scientists baffled | See pic

Mysterious shapes found in Mars crater, scientists baffled | See pic

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022