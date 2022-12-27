Left Menu

AICC incharge for Rajasthan Sukhjinder Randhawa arrives in Jaipur for two-day visit

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 27-12-2022 23:51 IST | Created: 27-12-2022 23:51 IST
AICC incharge for Rajasthan Sukhjinder Randhawa arrives in Jaipur for two-day visit
  • Country:
  • India

Congress incharge for Rajasthan Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa reached here on Tuesday night for a two-day visit during which he will attend various programmes, a party spokesperson said.

He was received by Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chief Govind Singh Dotasra, party leader Pushpendra Bhardwaj and others at the airport.

Randhawa will attend several programmes during his visit including a Congress convention at the Birla Auditorium with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Dotasra and other leaders on the occasion of the party's foundation day on Wednesday, the spokesperson said.

State ministers, Congress MLAs and office-bearers will also take part in the convention, the spokesperson said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cybersecurity could emerge as the biggest challenge in 2023

Cybersecurity could emerge as the biggest challenge in 2023

 India
2
Another year, another set of medals; Mirabai continues to rule Indian weightlifting

Another year, another set of medals; Mirabai continues to rule Indian weight...

 India
3
How long will govt hide behind Covid, war in Ukraine, asks Congress in connection to India's economy

How long will govt hide behind Covid, war in Ukraine, asks Congress in conne...

 India
4
Mysterious shapes found in Mars crater, scientists baffled | See pic

Mysterious shapes found in Mars crater, scientists baffled | See pic

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022