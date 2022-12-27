AICC incharge for Rajasthan Sukhjinder Randhawa arrives in Jaipur for two-day visit

Congress incharge for Rajasthan Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa reached here on Tuesday night for a two-day visit during which he will attend various programmes, a party spokesperson said.

He was received by Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chief Govind Singh Dotasra, party leader Pushpendra Bhardwaj and others at the airport.

Randhawa will attend several programmes during his visit including a Congress convention at the Birla Auditorium with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Dotasra and other leaders on the occasion of the party's foundation day on Wednesday, the spokesperson said.

State ministers, Congress MLAs and office-bearers will also take part in the convention, the spokesperson said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)