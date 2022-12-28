Left Menu

Chirag Paswan meets Amit Shah, seeks dismissal of Bihar govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-12-2022 15:29 IST | Created: 28-12-2022 15:20 IST
Chirag Paswan Image Credit: ANI
Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) president and Lok Sabha MP Chirag Paswan met Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday and sought dismissal of the Bihar government, alleging that the rule of law has collapsed in the state.

Paswan submitted his party's memorandum to Shah in which he alleged that liquor mafia is flourishing in Bihar under the official patronage, with people in large numbers dying by consuming spurious alcoholic drinks in the state where prohibition is in place.

''It will not be wrong to say that the rule of law has ended in Bihar,'' he said. He shared the letter submitted to Shah on Twitter.

Land and mining mafia are getting protection from the state government, he alleged, adding that criminals are ruling the roost.

President's rule should be imposed in the state, Paswan, a strong critic of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, said.

Paswan had walked out of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) before the state assembly polls in 2020 due to his opposition to Kumar.

With Kumar walking out of the NDA, he has veered close to the BJP and also campaigned for its candidate in the recent bypolls in the state, triggering speculation the alliance between the two parties may soon be formalised.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

