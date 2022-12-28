Former Maha minister Anil Deshmukh released from prison
- Country:
- India
Former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh was released on bail from Mumbai's Arthur Road prison around 5 pm on Wednesday.
On Tuesday, the Bombay High Court had refused to stay its order granting him bail in a corruption case registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation.
Deshmukh (73), a Nationalist Congress Party leader, had been in prison since November 2021 when the Enforcement Directorate arrested him in an alleged money laundering case. ''I have full faith in the judiciary....the high court has observed that I was implicated in a false case,'' Deshmukh said, as senior NCP leaders including Ajit Pawar welcomed him outside the jail.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Deshmukh
- Arthur Road
- Mumbai
- Nationalist Congress Party
- Ajit Pawar
- Anil Deshmukh
ALSO READ
Mumbai Police asks citizens to plan travel accordingly, as traffic snarls expected amid G20 meetings
Blenders Pride Glassware Fashion Tour 2022, Powered by FDCI, Rewrites the Fashion Rulebook in Its Mumbai Chapter
"This bail order will be implemented on 11th day if..." Anil Deshmukh's lawyer
Mumbai Kenkre hope to end Mohammedan Sporting's home dominance
Industry Leaders discuss 'Hybrid Working and Beyond' at Project Management South Asia Conference 2022 in Mumbai