Left Menu

Kharge, Rahul wish speedy recovery to PM Modi's mother

Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday wished speedy recovery to Prime Minister Narendra Modis mother, Hiraben, who was admitted to a hospital in Ahmedabad.Several other leaders, including TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, also wished for speedy recovery of Hiraben.In a tweet in Hindi, Gandhi said, The love between a mother and a son is eternal and priceless.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-12-2022 19:11 IST | Created: 28-12-2022 19:11 IST
Kharge, Rahul wish speedy recovery to PM Modi's mother
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday wished speedy recovery to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother, Hiraben, who was admitted to a hospital in Ahmedabad.

Several other leaders, including TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, also wished for speedy recovery of Hiraben.

In a tweet in Hindi, Gandhi said, ''The love between a mother and a son is eternal and priceless. Modi ji, my love and best wishes are with you in this difficult time. I hope your mother gets well soon.'' Kharge also sent his best wishes to Modi's mother and hoped she recovers soon.

''We wish for the good health of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji's mother. Hope she gets well soon,'' Kharge said in a tweet in Hindi.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also tweeted in Hindi, saying, ''Received the news that the mother of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji is unwell. We all are with him in this hour. I pray to God that she gets well soon.'' Naidu, the former Andhea Pradesh chief minister, said ''Deeply concerned to learn that Hon'ble PM @narendramodi Ji's mother...has been hospitalised. I pray for her speedy recovery and good health.'' Hiraben, 99, was admitted to a super-specialty hospital in Ahmedabad due to some health issues, and her condition is stable, hospital authorities said.

Modi visited the hospital in the afternoon to meet his ailing mother. After reaching Ahmedabad, he drove to the hospital and remained there for over an hour.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel also visited the hospital to enquire about the health of Hiraben.

BJP MP Jugalji Thakor said Hiraben's condition is stable and she might be discharged in a day or two.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mysterious shapes found in Mars crater, scientists baffled | See pic

Mysterious shapes found in Mars crater, scientists baffled | See pic

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Ukraine weighs heavy on minds in Moscow as New Year holiday nears; Taiwan to extend conscription to one year, citing rising China threat and more

World News Roundup: Ukraine weighs heavy on minds in Moscow as New Year holi...

 Global
3
2022 Year In health: New Ebola and cholera outbreaks, mpox emergency, COVID-19 ‘not over’

2022 Year In health: New Ebola and cholera outbreaks, mpox emergency, COVID-...

 Global
4
Cybersecurity could emerge as the biggest challenge in 2023

Cybersecurity could emerge as the biggest challenge in 2023

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022