Raj minister criticises own govt over paper leak, CM says law will be made stringent if needed

In an embarrassment for Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, state minister Rajendra Singh Gudha on Wednesday appeared to put the Congress dispensation in the dock over the recent paper leak cases, saying such incidents are not possible without the protection of the government.

The opposition BJP has been targeting the Gehlot government over the string of paper leaks, demanding a CBI probe into them.

''Paper leak is the biggest failure of the state government. The paper leak will overshadow the people-centric works done by the state government. Paper leaks cannot occur without the protection of the government,'' Gudha told reporters after taking part in a Congress Convention held here. Gudha, who is the state Soldiers' Welfare Minister and is considered to be in Gehlot's rival camp led by Sachin Pilot, said the matter should be investigated.

He said that there is a huge resentment in the youths who prepare for competitive exams as the government has failed to conduct free and fair examinations. Gehlot on Wednesday said that the law on prevention of cheating in recruitment exams in the state will be made stringent if required.

He said that incidents of paper leaks are taking place in all states but in Rajasthan prompt action has been taken in such cases and there is a law to check such malpractices.

“If required, the law will be made stringent,” he said.

The chief minister said that provisions of seizing property or increasing punishment of culprits would be included in the law, if required.

“Such incidents are very unfortunate. In all states, such incidents are happening but action is being taken in Rajasthan. In other states, no action is taken,” Gehlot told reporters at Birla auditorium after attending a PCC convention. On Saturday, the 2nd-grade teachers’ recruitment paper conducted by Rajasthan Public Service Commission was cancelled soon after it began after the questionnaire was allegedly found leaked. More than 55 people, including candidates and some of those allegedly involved in leaking the paper, have been arrested so far.

On May 16, 2022, a paper of the Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment Exam was cancelled after it was leaked.

The constable recruitment paper leak occurred days after Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) had to be cancelled by the state government in February 2022. The exam was held in September 2021.

The Special Operation Group (SOG) of the Rajasthan Police was given the task to investigate the matter in both cases.

