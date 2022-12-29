"Naveen Patnaik coming in way of 60 lakhs Ayushman Bharat beneficiaries..." JP Nadda in Odisha

Bharatiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda on Wednesday accused Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik of "coming in the way" of around 60 lakhs Ayushman Bharat beneficiaries in the State. While addressing a public meeting JP Nadda said, "You will be sad to know that your 'Naveen Babu' comes in the way of 60 lakhs people of Odisha, to whom PM Modi wants to give financial assistance of Rs 5 lakhs every year to fight against serious diseases, not allowing it to reach to you."

JP Nadda's remarks came while he was addressing a public gathering in Kandhamal, a tribal district in Odisha. "Today, I am fortunate in coming to this holy land. Hearty congratulations to all of you for welcoming me with such warmth and excitement," Nadda said.

Remembering Utkalmani Gopabandhudas, Bakshi Jagbandhu, and Veer Surendra Sai, the BJP leader said that without naming them my visit would be incomplete. BJP national president Nadda rained praises on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that today under the leadership of PM Modi the country is moving forward by leaps and bounds.

"PM Modi has taken the resolve to ensure 'Har Ghar Jal, Har Ghar Nal'. Providing drinking water facilities to each and every household has been the commitment and ongoing mission of the Modi government," he said. While reiterating India becoming the fifth largest economy in the world, JP Nadda said that today, we have overtaken Britain, who ruled us for 200 years, and have become the 5th largest economy in the world under the leadership of PM Modi.

"In mobile production, India is the second largest in the world, in automobile production, we are the fourth largest," JP Nadda said, adding that India is leading in the pharmaceutical industry. Citing International Monetary Fund (IMF) report, Nadda said that extreme poverty has come down to below 1 per cent. "This has happened because the Prime Minister supplied 5 Kilos of food grains, and 5 Kilos of rice for free to 80 crore people," he added.

"Bharatiya Janata Party takes utmost care of 'Desh' as well as this 'Pradesh'. I feel glad to have visited the State where a great number of tribal people reside and pleased to state that our honourable President also belongs to this very community," he said. "From merely 3 crores of the populace being benefited from the banking facilities, the PM Jan Dhan Yojana has made the same to reach to over 46 crore people," Nadda said further.

While hitting out at the State government in Odisha, JP Nadda said that the crime rates against women in the State have doubled. "According to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), crimes against women have increased two-fold in Odisha. Human trafficking is happening the most here. The maximum oppression of tribal and Dalit brothers is happening in Odisha," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)