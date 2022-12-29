Left Menu

Guru Gobind Singh's unwavering commitment to service of humanity continues to inspire all: Prez

President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday greeted people on the Parkash Parv of Sikh Guru Gobind Singh and said his unwavering commitment to service of humanity continues to inspire people.The Parkash Parv marks the birth anniversary of the 10th Sikh guru. His unwavering commitment for service of humanity continues to inspire us, Murmu tweeted.

President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday greeted people on the Parkash Parv of Sikh Guru Gobind Singh and said his unwavering commitment to service of humanity continues to inspire people.

The Parkash Parv marks the birth anniversary of the 10th Sikh guru. ''Greetings to all on Parkash Parv of Guru Gobind Singh Ji. Founder of Khalsa Panth, 'Sarbans Daani' Guru Gobind Singh Ji always fought for equality and justice. His unwavering commitment for service of humanity continues to inspire us,'' Murmu tweeted.

