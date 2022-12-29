Guru Gobind Singh's unwavering commitment to service of humanity continues to inspire all: Prez
President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday greeted people on the Parkash Parv of Sikh Guru Gobind Singh and said his unwavering commitment to service of humanity continues to inspire people.The Parkash Parv marks the birth anniversary of the 10th Sikh guru. His unwavering commitment for service of humanity continues to inspire us, Murmu tweeted.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-12-2022 12:08 IST | Created: 29-12-2022 12:06 IST
- Country:
- India
President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday greeted people on the Parkash Parv of Sikh Guru Gobind Singh and said his unwavering commitment to service of humanity continues to inspire people.
The Parkash Parv marks the birth anniversary of the 10th Sikh guru. ''Greetings to all on Parkash Parv of Guru Gobind Singh Ji. Founder of Khalsa Panth, 'Sarbans Daani' Guru Gobind Singh Ji always fought for equality and justice. His unwavering commitment for service of humanity continues to inspire us,'' Murmu tweeted.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Droupadi Murmu inaugurates PNB’s revamped branch at President’s Estate
Value education should be included in curriculum: President Droupadi Murmu
Value education should be included in curriculum: President Droupadi Murmu
President Droupadi Murmu begins winter sojourn with temple visit in AP
President Droupadi Murmu to inaugurate MIDHANI's wide plate mill on Tuesday