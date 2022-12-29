Left Menu

Maha CM Shinde pays tribute at Hedgewar memorial in Nagpur, recalls attending RSS 'shakha' as child

Shinde, who heads the Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena, and BJP leader Fadnavis also visited Deekshabhoomi, where Dr B R Ambedkar converted to Buddhism along with his followers in 1956.On Tuesday, BJP legislators had attended the Sangh Parichay Varg an introduction to the RSS programme at the Hedgewar Smruti Mandir.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday visited Hedgewar Smruti Mandir, the memorial of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) founder Dr K B Hedgewar, in Nagpur.

The two leaders paid tributes at the memorials of Dr Hedgewar and RSS ideologue M S Golwalkar in Reshimbagh area here. They also met the Sangh office-bearers.

Later speaking to reporters, Shinde said, "I am here for the winter session of the Maharashtra legislature and I came to this place to pay homage. There is no politics behind it.'' To a question, Shinde said, "It is true that during my childhood I used to attend RSS shakha. This place is like a source of inspiration. I came here to bow my head before it." "The Shiv Sena and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are together, what other message can be given," he said to another question. Shinde, who heads the Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena, and BJP leader Fadnavis also visited Deekshabhoomi, where Dr B R Ambedkar converted to Buddhism along with his followers in 1956.

On Tuesday, BJP legislators had attended the Sangh Parichay Varg (an introduction to the RSS) programme at the Hedgewar Smruti Mandir.

