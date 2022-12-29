Not wonderful, 2022 a distressful year for common man's kitchen: Kharge

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday took a swipe at Prime Mnister Narendra Modi saying 2022 has not been a wonderful year but a ''distressful'' one for the common man's kitchen.

''Narendra Modi ji, in one year, gas cylinder became costlier by Rs 200. The price of milk has increased by an average of Rs 10. Tur/Arhar pulses Rs 10 costlier. Edible oil became costlier by Rs 15-20. The price of atta (flour) increased by 25 per cent,'' he said in a tweet in Hindi.

''Not a 'wonderful year', it has been a 'distressful year' for the common man's kitchen,'' Kharge also said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had in his 'Mann Ki Baat' radio programme on Sunday said the year gone by has been a wonderful year for India and added that the country has carved special place for itself in the world in 2022.

