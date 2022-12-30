Banner with Nathuram Godse's name seen in Fadnavis's constituency, oppn says attempt to glorify him

Left Menu

Opposition on Thursday slammed the Maharashtra government in the state Legislative Assembly after a banner of an organization bearing Nathuram Godses name along with his picture appeared in Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnaviss constituency here.The banner, which had the name Nathuram Hindu Mahasabha along with pictures of Godse as well as V D Savarkar and a registration number was later removed by police.Attempts are being made to glorify Godse, Mahatma Gandhis assassin, Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar said in the Assembly.Nagpur Southwest is Devendra Fadnaviss constituency.

Opposition on Thursday slammed the Maharashtra government in the state Legislative Assembly after a banner of an organization bearing Nathuram Godse's name along with his picture appeared in Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's constituency here.

The banner, which had the name `Nathuram Hindu Mahasabha' along with pictures of Godse as well as V D Savarkar and a `registration number' was later removed by police.

Attempts are being made to glorify Godse, Mahatma Gandhi's assassin, Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar said in the Assembly.

''Nagpur Southwest is Devendra Fadnavis's constituency. He is the Deputy Chief Minister and also Home Minister. There is a board with `Nathuram Hindu Mahasabha' (written on it) with a flag bearing a picture of gun on Jaitala Road,'' he said.

''Attempts are being made to glorify Nathuram Godse, the first terrorist of independent India who killed the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi,'' Pawar said.

Congress workers led by corporator Prafulla Gudadhe staged a demonstration in Jaitala area against the banner.

Police later removed the banner, Gudadhe said.

Congress leaders and former Maharashtra ministers Nitin Raut and Sunil Kedar also visited the protest site.

Raut demanded police action against those who put up the banner.

