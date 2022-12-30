Left Menu

Meghalaya: Ex-Congress MLA joins ruling NPP

Former Congress legislator Kimfa S Marbaniang, who resigned from the assembly on the previous day, joined the ruling National Peoples Party NPP on Thursday, party leaders said.Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, also the NPP national president, welcomed Marbaniang at a small function attended by Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong, among others, they said.Sangma also declared Marbaniang as the partys candidate for the Rambrai-Jyrngam constituency in the 2023 assembly elections.

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 30-12-2022 00:53 IST | Created: 30-12-2022 00:53 IST
Meghalaya: Ex-Congress MLA joins ruling NPP
  • Country:
  • India

Former Congress legislator Kimfa S Marbaniang, who resigned from the assembly on the previous day, joined the ruling National People's Party (NPP) on Thursday, party leaders said.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, also the NPP national president, welcomed Marbaniang at a small function attended by Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong, among others, they said.

Sangma also declared Marbaniang as the party's candidate for the Rambrai-Jyrngam constituency in the 2023 assembly elections. He represented the seat. Marbaniang, who was suspended from the Congress, resigned as member of the 11th Meghalaya Legislative Assembly on Wednesday. He had handed over his resignation letter to Speaker Metbah Lyngdoh at the assembly secretariat and it was accepted.

Earlier, on December 19, two suspended Congress MLAs -- Ampareen Lyngdoh (East Shillong) and Mohendro Rapsang (West Shillong) -- also resigned as MLAs and joined the NPP ahead of the assembly polls due early next year.

The effective strength of the 60-member House has come down to 54 as altogether six MLAs have resigned. Others who put down their papers are NPP MLAs Benedic R Marak (Raksamgre) and Ferlin CA Sangma (Selsella) and TMC legislator Himalaya M Shangpliang (Mawsynram). Two other suspended Congress legislators -- Mayralborn Syiem (Nongpoh) and P T Sawkmie (Mawlai) – are also likely to soon put down their papers as MLAs and join the United Democratic Party (UDP).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cape Town Beaches remain closed due to pollution in Diep River

Cape Town Beaches remain closed due to pollution in Diep River

South Africa
2
Goa Institute of Management completes 100 percent placements

Goa Institute of Management completes 100 percent placements

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Japan marks record 415 COVID-19 deaths -health ministry; U.S. to impose mandatory COVID-19 tests for travelers from China and more

Health News Roundup: Japan marks record 415 COVID-19 deaths -health ministry...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA mulls SpaceX backup plan for crew of Russia's leaky Soyuz ship

Science News Roundup: NASA mulls SpaceX backup plan for crew of Russia's lea...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022