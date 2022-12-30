Meghalaya: Ex-Congress MLA joins ruling NPP

Former Congress legislator Kimfa S Marbaniang, who resigned from the assembly on the previous day, joined the ruling National People's Party (NPP) on Thursday, party leaders said.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, also the NPP national president, welcomed Marbaniang at a small function attended by Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong, among others, they said.

Sangma also declared Marbaniang as the party's candidate for the Rambrai-Jyrngam constituency in the 2023 assembly elections. He represented the seat. Marbaniang, who was suspended from the Congress, resigned as member of the 11th Meghalaya Legislative Assembly on Wednesday. He had handed over his resignation letter to Speaker Metbah Lyngdoh at the assembly secretariat and it was accepted.

Earlier, on December 19, two suspended Congress MLAs -- Ampareen Lyngdoh (East Shillong) and Mohendro Rapsang (West Shillong) -- also resigned as MLAs and joined the NPP ahead of the assembly polls due early next year.

The effective strength of the 60-member House has come down to 54 as altogether six MLAs have resigned. Others who put down their papers are NPP MLAs Benedic R Marak (Raksamgre) and Ferlin CA Sangma (Selsella) and TMC legislator Himalaya M Shangpliang (Mawsynram). Two other suspended Congress legislators -- Mayralborn Syiem (Nongpoh) and P T Sawkmie (Mawlai) – are also likely to soon put down their papers as MLAs and join the United Democratic Party (UDP).

