Left Menu

Congress leader invites Smriti Irani to join Bharat Jodo Yatra

India has never been broken, so where did this talk of uniting it come from, he asked.Irani defeated former Congress president Rahul Gandhi from Amethi in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.The yatra will enter Uttar Pradesh via Ghaziabad on January 3.

PTI | Amethi | Updated: 30-12-2022 00:55 IST | Created: 30-12-2022 00:55 IST
Congress leader invites Smriti Irani to join Bharat Jodo Yatra
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader and former Uttar Pradesh MLC Deepak Singh on Thursday said he has written to BJP MP from Amethi Smriti Irani, inviting her to join the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra in the state.

Singh said he handed over the invitation to Irani's secretary Naresh Sharma at her camp office in Gauriganj on Wednesday.

The former Member of Legislative Council (MLC) said he was directed by the senior leaders of his party to invite everyone to join the Bharat Jodo Yatra. ''I thought that Amethi MP Smriti Zubin Irani should be given an invitation letter before anybody else,'' he said.

Asked about the invite, district president of the BJP Durgesh Tripathi said there was no question of the Amethi MP or any other worker of the party joining the yatra.

“The BJP always works on the concept of a united India. India has never been broken, so where did this talk of uniting it come from,” he asked.

Irani defeated former Congress president Rahul Gandhi from Amethi in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The yatra will enter Uttar Pradesh via Ghaziabad on January 3.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cape Town Beaches remain closed due to pollution in Diep River

Cape Town Beaches remain closed due to pollution in Diep River

South Africa
2
Goa Institute of Management completes 100 percent placements

Goa Institute of Management completes 100 percent placements

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Japan marks record 415 COVID-19 deaths -health ministry; U.S. to impose mandatory COVID-19 tests for travelers from China and more

Health News Roundup: Japan marks record 415 COVID-19 deaths -health ministry...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA mulls SpaceX backup plan for crew of Russia's leaky Soyuz ship

Science News Roundup: NASA mulls SpaceX backup plan for crew of Russia's lea...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022