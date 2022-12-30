"One wishes a mother to be around forever": Deve Gowda condoles demise of PM Modi's mother
Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda on Friday condoled the death of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Hiraben and said she lived a full life, but one wishes a mother to be around forever. Hiraben passed away at a hospital in Ahmedabad on Friday. She was 99.
''My heartfelt condolences to PM @narendramodi on the passing away of his mother Heeraben Modi. She was a centenarian who lived a full life, but one wishes a mother to be around, forever, to energise and anchor. May God give Shri. Modi the strength to bear the loss. Om Shanti,'' Gowda said in a tweet.
