Family urges people to continue with work, says it will be befitting tribute to Hiraben

Family members of Prime Minister Narendra Modis mother Hiraben, who passed away on Friday, have thanked everyone for their prayers and requested people to continue with their scheduled work, saying it would be a befitting tribute to her.We thank everyone for their prayers in these tough times.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-12-2022 09:02 IST | Created: 30-12-2022 09:02 IST
Family members of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Hiraben, who passed away on Friday, have thanked everyone for their prayers and requested people to continue with their scheduled work, saying it would be a befitting tribute to her.

''We thank everyone for their prayers in these tough times. It is our humble request to everyone to keep the departed soul in their thoughts and continue with their pre-decided schedule and commitments. That would be a befitting tribute to Hiraba,'' family sources said.

Modi will himself attend several development programmes in West Bengal though video-conferencing.

Hiraben passed away at a hospital in Ahmedabad on Friday. She was 99.

