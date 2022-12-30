Hiraben's virtuous life inspiration for all: Lok Sabha speaker
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday expressed grief over the passing away of Prime Minister Narendra Modis mother and said her virtuous life was an inspiration for all.Modis mother Hiraben passed away at a hospital in Ahmedabad on Friday.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-12-2022 09:08 IST | Created: 30-12-2022 09:08 IST
- Country:
- India
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday expressed grief over the passing away of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother and said her virtuous life was an inspiration for all.
Modi's mother Hiraben passed away at a hospital in Ahmedabad on Friday. She was 99. Birla said a mother is the one who nourishes a person's life with values. ''Hiraben's virtuous life is an inspiration for all of us,'' he said.
The Lok Sabha speaker also expressed his deepest condolences to the prime minister and his family members.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Hiraben
- Narendra Modi
- The Lok Sabha
- Lok Sabha
- Birla
- Ahmedabad
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin: Officials.
India has two 'rashtra pita', Narendra Modi father of New India: Amruta Fadnavis
Need for strengthened surveillance with focus on genome sequencing, increased testing: PM Narendra Modi at review meeting on COVID-19.
India has two 'rashtra pita', Narendra Modi father of New India: Amruta Fadnavis
Number of IITs, IIMs and medical colleges in country increased substantially after 2014: PM Narendra Modi.