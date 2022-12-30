Left Menu

Hiraben's virtuous life inspiration for all: Lok Sabha speaker

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday expressed grief over the passing away of Prime Minister Narendra Modis mother and said her virtuous life was an inspiration for all.Modis mother Hiraben passed away at a hospital in Ahmedabad on Friday.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday expressed grief over the passing away of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother and said her virtuous life was an inspiration for all.

Modi's mother Hiraben passed away at a hospital in Ahmedabad on Friday. She was 99. Birla said a mother is the one who nourishes a person's life with values. ''Hiraben's virtuous life is an inspiration for all of us,'' he said.

The Lok Sabha speaker also expressed his deepest condolences to the prime minister and his family members.

