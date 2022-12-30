Left Menu

Vice Prez Dhankhar, his predecessor Naidu condole demise of PM Modi's mother

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday condoled the death of Prime Minister Narendra Modis mother Hiraben, saying she exemplified simplicity and sublimity.Hiraben, 99, passed away at an Ahmedabad hospital on Friday.Deeply condole the death of mother of Honble Prime Minister, Smt. Heeraben Modi.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-12-2022 09:47 IST | Created: 30-12-2022 09:39 IST
Vice Prez Dhankhar, his predecessor Naidu condole demise of PM Modi's mother
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his mother Heeraben Modi. (ANI/photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday condoled the death of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Hiraben, saying she exemplified simplicity and sublimity.

Hiraben, 99, passed away at an Ahmedabad hospital on Friday.

''Deeply condole the death of mother of Hon'ble Prime Minister, Smt. Heeraben Modi. She exemplified simplicity and sublimity reflecting the virtuosity of motherhood,'' the Vice President Secretariat tweeted, quoting Dhankhar.

In his condolence message, former vice president M Venkaiah Naidu said there is nothing as priceless and indescribable in God's creation as the bond between mother and child. ''May her atma attain sadgati. Om shanti,'' Naidu tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cape Town Beaches remain closed due to pollution in Diep River

Cape Town Beaches remain closed due to pollution in Diep River

South Africa
2
Goa Institute of Management completes 100 percent placements

Goa Institute of Management completes 100 percent placements

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Japan marks record 415 COVID-19 deaths -health ministry; U.S. to impose mandatory COVID-19 tests for travelers from China and more

Health News Roundup: Japan marks record 415 COVID-19 deaths -health ministry...

 Global
4
OnePlus rolls out stable OxygenOS 13 for Nord CE 2 Lite 5G in India

OnePlus rolls out stable OxygenOS 13 for Nord CE 2 Lite 5G in India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022