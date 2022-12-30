TN CM, leaders condole demise of PM Modi's mother

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin and several leaders condoled the demise of Hiraben Modi, mother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Friday.

Hiraben passed away at a hospital in Ahmedabad on Friday. She was 99.

Expressing grief, the Chief Minister said in his tweet ''Dear Prime Minister @NarendraModi, We all know the emotional bond you had with your beloved mother Hiraba. The grief of losing one's mother is too hard to bear for anyone. I am deeply saddened and no words can describe how sorry I am for your loss.'' Conveying his deepest sympathy and heartfelt condolences in this hour of grief, Stalin said in another tweet ''May you find peace & comfort in the memories you shared with your mom.'' AIADMK interim general secretary K Palaniswami said he was extremely saddened to know that Hiraben Modi, mother of the Prime Minister passed away early this morning, ''My deepest condolences on behalf @aiadmkofficial to Hon'ble @narendramodi ji, May her soul Rest in Peace," he tweeted.

Former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam said he was grieved to learn about the demise of Hiraben Modi. ''Although no words of solace would really be adequate in such circumstances, I wish to share your grief by conveying my deepest condolences to you and to all other members of your family,'' he said.

He prayed to the Almighty to bestow strength and fortitude upon the Prime Minister and his family members to bear this irreparable loss.

Expressing grief over her demise, BJP state chief K Annamalai said Hiraben's portrait will be kept at the party offices across the state for the cadres and public to pay their homage this evening.

Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) leader Dr S Ramadoss said he was saddened over her demise. ''I know that she was the strength behind Shri Narendra Modi's life. My deepest condolences to our bereaved Prime Minister and his family,'' he tweeted.

