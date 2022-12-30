Will not compromise on national security for good relations with our neighbours: Def Min Rajnath Singh
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said that India wants to have and maintain friendly relations with its neighbours, but it will not be done at the cost of national security. However, we will not compromise on national security to maintain good relations. We do not want good relations with anyone at the cost of our national security, the Defence Minister said.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said that India wants to have and maintain friendly relations with its neighbours, but it will not be done at the cost of national security. Speaking at the 90th annual pilgrimage of Sivagiri Mutt here, Singh recalled former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's remark that we can change friends but not our neighbours.
''Therefore, we need good and friendly relations with our neighbours. However, we will not compromise on national security to maintain good relations. We do not want good relations with anyone at the cost of our national security,'' the Defence Minister said.
