Arunachal CM expresses grief over death of Modi's mother

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 30-12-2022 12:38 IST | Created: 30-12-2022 12:34 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his mother Heeraben Modi (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Friday expressed grief over the death of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Hiraben, and termed her as an 'icon of simplicity'.

Modi's mother passed away at a hospital in Ahmedabad on Friday.

In her quiet certitude, Maa Hiraben displayed exemplary grace. An icon of simplicity, Maa lived an endearing life and was always generous in her blessings, Khandu tweeted.

''As she leaves for her heavenly abode, I pray to Lord Buddha for peace to her soul," the chief minister said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

