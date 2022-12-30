Former head of China's reserves bureau expelled from Communist Party - anti-graft watchdog
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 30-12-2022 13:50 IST | Created: 30-12-2022 13:48 IST
- Country:
- China
The former head of China's National Food and Strategic Reserves Administration, Zhang Wufeng, has been expelled from the Communist party and removed from his post, the country's anti-graft watchdog said on Friday.
Zhang was put under investigation by the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI) in June.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
China reports 2,000 new symptomatic COVID cases for Dec 14 vs 2,291 a day earlier
China reports 2,000 new symptomatic COVID cases for Dec 14 vs 2,291 a day earlier
WHO chief asks China to share requested data to probe origins of Covid-19
China halts some Taiwanese food imports over ingredients labeling issue
China recalls six diplomats after UK demands to wave immunity