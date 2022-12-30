Putin says Russia expects China's Xi to make state visit in spring
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 30-12-2022 14:30 IST | Created: 30-12-2022 14:29 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday he was expecting Chinese President Xi Jinping to make a state visit to Russia in spring 2023.
In introductory remarks from a video conference between the two leaders broadcast on state television, Putin said the importance of Russia-China relations was rising as a stabilising factor, and that he aimed to deepen military cooperation between the two countries.
