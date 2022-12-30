Leaders in Puducherry condole death of Modi's mother
Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Minister N Rangasamy on Friday condoled the death of Prime Minister Narendra Modis mother. The Chief Minister said, I really am shocked upon hearing the sad news. May her soul rest in peace. Speaker of the Territorial Assembly R Selvam, Ministers, and other leaders also condoled the death.
- Country:
- India
Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Minister N Rangasamy on Friday condoled the death of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother. The Lt Governor, in a message, said she was shocked by the passing away of his mother Heeraben and that it was a big loss. The Chief Minister said, ''I really am shocked upon hearing the sad news. May her soul rest in peace.'' Speaker of the Territorial Assembly R Selvam, Ministers, and other leaders also condoled the death. Home Minister A Namassivayam, Civil Supplies Minister Sai J.Saravana Kumar and Opposition leader R Selvam (DMK), too, conveyed the condolences.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar slams BRS, calls it 'virus'
If someone consumes liquor, they will die, says Bihar CM Nitish Kumar on Hooch tragedy
Nitish Kumar sacrificing Bihar at the altar of PM ambition: RCP Singh slams CM after Chhapra hooch tragedy
Rajkumar Santoshi to return to big screen with 'Gandhi Godse - Ek Yudh'
ED targeting me because of upcoming Karnataka elections: Shivakumar tells HC