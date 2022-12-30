Leaders in Puducherry condole death of Modi's mother

Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Minister N Rangasamy on Friday condoled the death of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother. The Lt Governor, in a message, said she was shocked by the passing away of his mother Heeraben and that it was a big loss. The Chief Minister said, ''I really am shocked upon hearing the sad news. May her soul rest in peace.'' Speaker of the Territorial Assembly R Selvam, Ministers, and other leaders also condoled the death. Home Minister A Namassivayam, Civil Supplies Minister Sai J.Saravana Kumar and Opposition leader R Selvam (DMK), too, conveyed the condolences.

