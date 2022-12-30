Left Menu

U'khand BJP offers tribute to Hiraben

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 30-12-2022 19:48 IST | Created: 30-12-2022 19:48 IST
Uttarakhand BJP held a meeting at the party headquarters here to pay tribute to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Hiraben who passed away on Friday at the age of 99.

A host of party leaders including Pradesh BJP president Mahendra Bhatt, former Union minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Rajya Sabha MP Naresh Bansal, and MLA Vinod Chamoli paid homage to Hiraben describing her as the driving force behind Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statesmanship.

''She herself led a hard life but instilled in her son a spirit of nationalism and nation building,'' Bhatt said.

The cultural and ideological foundation of a world leader like Modi was laid by her, he said.

