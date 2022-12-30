Left Menu

Three-day Winter Session of Himachal Vidhan Sabha to be held in Dharamshala from Jan 4

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 30-12-2022 20:40 IST | Created: 30-12-2022 20:40 IST
The Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha's three-day Winter Session will be held in Dharamshala from January 4, a notification issued here on Friday said.

The first session of 14th assembly was scheduled to be held from December 22 but had to be rescheduled after Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu tested positive for COVID-19 on December 19.

Newly elected MLAs will be administered their oaths on the first day of the session while election of the Speaker and the governor's address will take place on the second day.

The assembly will debate and pass the governor's address on the last day, according to the notification.

Chander Kumar, who was appointed Protem Speaker as the Vidhan Sabha's senior-most member, will administer the oath of office to the newly elected MLAs and function as chairman until the new Speaker is elected.

The Congress wrested Himachal Pradesh from the BJP, winning 40 seats in the 68-member assembly in the hill state. The BJP won 25 seats while Independent candidates won from three constituencies.

