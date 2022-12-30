Left Menu

Goa CM calls for special cabinet meet to discuss Mahadayi river diversion

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 30-12-2022 20:50 IST | Created: 30-12-2022 20:50 IST
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has called a special cabinet meet on January 2 to discuss the Mahadayi river diversion issue, in wake of the Centre's approval to Karnataka's detailed project report (DPR) for Kalasa-Banduri project.

According to the chief minister's office, a special cabinet meet will be held on Monday to discuss the Mahadayi issue and there will be no other agenda for the meeting. The opposition parties in the state have turned the heat on the BJP-led state government after Karnataka Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai on Thursday announced that the Centre had approved the DPR for dam construction on Kalasa and Banduri tributaries of Mahadayi river.

Talking to reporters earlier in the day, Sawant said that he along with Water Resources Department Minister Subhash Shirodkar will meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Minister for Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat to brief them on the issue.

Goa will press for the formation of an authority, which will help it check illegalities of the Karnataka government in Mahadayi basin, he said.

“We will request the Centre to revert permission granted to Karnataka on the DPR,” Sawant said.

The Congress on Friday launched a scathing attack on the chief minister over the issue.

In a joint press conference, Goa Pradesh Congress Committee president Amit Patkar and Leader of Opposition Yuri Alemao demanded that the chief minister lead all 40 MLAs to resign on the Mahadayi river diversion issue.

The party also demanded that the upcoming Assembly session, scheduled from January 16-19, be extended to discuss the issue.

