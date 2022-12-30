Left Menu

Case booked against man for 'derogatory' comments on Lord Ayyappa in T'gana; BJP demands tough action

Taking strong exception to the alleged comments of the man, VHP leaders in the State, in a statement, said that stringent punishment should be given to him.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 30-12-2022 22:16 IST | Created: 30-12-2022 22:16 IST
A police case was registered against a man on Friday for allegedly hurting the religious sentiments of Lord Ayyappa devotees after a video purportedly showing him making 'derogatory' comments on the Lord went viral in Telangana even as the BJP and VHP demanded tough action against him.

B Naresh, was accused of making the remarks on Ayyappa and hurting the religious sentiments of the devotees and Hindus at large, while addressing a meeting in Vikarabad district on December 19, police said.

The complainant said while he was browsing social media platform today, he saw the video of Naresh allegedly making the 'derogatory' comments and lodged the complaint.

The comments were made deliberately with an ulterior motive to ridicule and hurt the religious feelings of Hindus and purposefully to hurt the devotees who take Ayyappa Deeksha, the complainant said adding his religious feelings were deeply hurt.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered at Kodangal police station against the man under Section 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence), 295 A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) and other relevant Sections of the Indian Penal Code, police said.

Protests were held at some places in Hyderabad over the comments. A senior police official said the man is absconding and further probe is on. State BJP president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar, in a release, alleged that the man has insulted the sentiments of crores of Hindus and sought his immediate arrest and tough punishment.

Alleging that it has become ''fashion'' for some people to insult ''Hindu dharma'' and to abuse Hindu gods, he said more people are making such comments on gods as legal action has not been taken promptly.

Hindus should remain united, Kumar said, adding that they will face have to face more insults otherwise. Taking strong exception to the alleged comments of the man, VHP leaders in the State, in a statement, said that stringent punishment should be given to him. Insulting Hindu gods in the name of freedom of speech, atheism and secularism should be condemned by all, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

