UK to require COVID-19 negative tests for arrivals from China - reports
Reuters | Updated: 30-12-2022 23:51 IST | Created: 30-12-2022 23:51 IST
Passengers arriving in Britain from China will require a negative test for COVID-19 after a surge in infections in China, British media outlets reported.
The Times and The Telegraph reported on Friday that British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has weighed in to take the step.
The BBC reported that the UK government is set to announce the China arrival policy, without providing a specific time.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
